‘Heart of the community:’ Milwaukee Co. officials declare commitment to racial equity and health

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County officials signed an ordinance Wednesday afternoon declaring their commitment to achieving racial equity and health.

Part of the ordinance aims to provide all residents with quality health care and positive health outcomes as the African-American community continues to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

"It needs to be a targeted effort to get the community to understand, this disease is impacting us at a higher number," said Bashir Easter, program manager with the UW All of Us program.

Early on, the numbers were clear. As confirmed cases of the virus in Milwaukee County were climbing, along with the number of deaths, one group was -- and still is -- being impacted the most.

"COVID-19 really highlighted some of the existing issues going on in the African-American and Latino communities, definitely the African-American community," Easter said. "These are individuals that some of us actually know."

UW All of Us is a national research program with the goal of creating the largest health database in history and improve the future of personalized care.

"They're not just numbers, they're people," Tarakee Jackson, UW All of Us program manager, said. "The distribution of services, as well as medications, is not equal in the African American community."

Jackson says this is one of the reasons COVID-19 is having a devastating effect on African-American communities.

"During these times is where we really need to reach out and be humble and ask for that assistance," said Jackson.

On Milwaukee's north side, COVID-19 testing is available now -- like drive-up testing at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and at Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. (MHSI) on MLK Drive.

"This is right in the heart of the community," Easter said.

At MHSI, testing is available by appointment only; to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment at MHSI, call 414-372-8080. For more information or assistance from UW All of Us, email allofusuwmke@hslc.wisc.edu or call 414-219-3810 and select "Option 1".