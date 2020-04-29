Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
If the stress of the coronavirus isn’t making your hair go gray? What you can do at home

Posted 10:03 am, April 29, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- If the stress of the coronavirus isn't making you go gray -- the fact that all salons in the state are closed could be. What's a woman to do? Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins FOX6 WakeUp to help us out.

