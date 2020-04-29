London man tattooing himself every day stay-at-home order remains in effect

LONDON — One man is taking a different approach to passing time while in quarantine. Chris Woodhead of London, England is embracing his artistic side — giving himself an at-home tattoo each day the stay-at-home order remains in place.

The 33-year-old said he had roughly 1,000 tattoos before quarantine began in the U.K. Now, about 40 days in, he has added a lot more to his wearable canvas.

Woodhead started giving himself tattoos as a way to maintain a normal schedule during a time when many people’s daily routines have been altered. Every day between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., he tells BBC, he has a cup of tea and gets to work.

While Woodhead may not have a problem occupying his time, he is running out of space on his body — but he is making sure to save a spot for a special tattoo honoring his future child, expected in July.