MADACC announces drive-through pet food pantry for those in need of cat food, litter, dog food

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) on Wednesday, April 29 announced a special drive-through pet food pantry distribution event scheduled for April 30.

The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m. in the Turner Ballroom parking lot, located at 1040 Vel R. Phillips Avenue in Milwaukee “in an effort to help Milwaukee County residents affected financially by COVID-19 and the Safer at Home restrictions.”

MADACC officials asked that everyone please wait in their cars to be served. Wait times may vary depending on volume. Wet and dry cat food will be available, along with dry dog food and unscented, clumping litter. Supplies are limited.

This charitable event was made possible by a generous grant from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and in collaboration with The Pabst Theater Group, the Turner Ballroom, Pet Supplies Plus Greenfield and the Milwaukee Bucks.

MADACC and HSUS officials said the hope is that people that have been adversely affected by layoffs and shutdowns, particularly in the service industry, will feel welcome at this event.