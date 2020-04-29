× Make-A-Wish launches ‘Wishes Need Stars Like You’ on 40th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday, April 29 marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish, the organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses worldwide. Now more than ever, a news release says Make-A-Wish Wisconsin remains committed to delivering hope to wish kids and their families despite an unprecedented number of wishes waiting to be granted.

So far, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has already had to delay more than 100 wishes with more to come. As a result, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are using April 29, recognized annually as World Wish Day, to launch Wishes Need Stars Like You – a new campaign that rallies the collective star power of everyday people and corporate sponsors who help wish kids and their families when they need it most.

The campaign serves as the first effort under the multi-year When Stars Align strategy, intended to highlight the past, present and future stars who align their time, talents and resources to make the Make-A-Wish mission possible.

Learn more and help at wisconsin.wish.org.