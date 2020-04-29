Mayfair Mall offering curbside pickup from select retailers, restaurants

Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Posted 2:06 pm, April 29, 2020, by , Updated at 02:33PM, April 29, 2020

WAUWATOSA — Curbside pickup is has been available from restaurants for over a month now amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the service is available for customers of select retailers at Mayfair Mall, too.

Including to certain restaurants, more than a dozen Mayfair businesses have made products available for curbside pickup. Among them, Barnes & Noble, Nordstrom, The Container Store and others.

The service is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. However, hours may vary by store.

After placing an order with one of the restaurants or retailers, customers can park at each businesses’ designated curbside pickup — labeled and located the entrance for each location.

For a complete list of businesses, hours and curbside pickup locations, CLICK HERE.

