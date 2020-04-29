Mayor Barrett urges residents to wear denim April 29, show support for victims of sexual assault

MILWAUKEE —Mayor Tom Barrett is calling on all Milwaukee area residents to wear jeans on Wednesday, April 29, as a sign of support for local survivors of sexual assault. This year marks the ninth annual Denim Day Milwaukee.

“So much of sexual and domestic violence goes unreported. Survivors may fear retaliation by their assailants, or may be concerned that they will not be believed by family, friends or authorities if they were to speak out. Many victims also worry that they could be blamed for the assault. Some survivors are so traumatized that they cannot begin to speak of the crime. Through the Denim Day Milwaukee effort, we have an outstanding group of people working to hold perpetrators accountable, create a healing environment and make sure that survivors of sexual assault know that they are not alone,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Denim Day Milwaukee is part of an international awareness day that began after an Italian woman was raped by her driving instructor. The instructor was convicted, but the sentence was overturned after a court determined that because the victim wore tight jeans and may have helped remove them, the attack on her was consensual sex. The verdict motivated women in the Italian Parliament to wear jeans in solidarity with the victim. The movement has now spread into an international awareness day during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Denim Day Milwaukee continues to evolve and grow, and this year there has been an increased partnership with the LGBTQ+ community citywide to spread awareness. Community leaders and members play a pivotal role in promoting positive change in our communities. More information can be found at denimdaymke.org.

Denim Day Milwaukee is coordinated and supported by a collaborative group of more than 20 partner organizations, including the City of Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, the City of Milwaukee Health Department Office of Violence Prevention and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

For those currently experiencing violence and in need of immediate help, please call the Aurora Healing and Advocacy Crisis Line at 414-219-5555 or the Diverse and Resilient LGBT Anti-Violence Resource Line at 414-856-5428.