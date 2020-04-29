Milwaukee brands team up to demonstrate city unity: ‘We need all the hope and pride we can get’

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee brands are teaming up to demonstrate city unity. That has led to the creation of the 414/Milwaukee Home t-shirt.

A news release issued on Wednesday, April 29 says the 414/Milwaukee Home t-shirt repurposes the iconic Milwaukee address tile numbers and letters to read Milwaukee Home and 414. The t-shirt debuts on Thursday exclusively at 414milwaukee.com and mkehome.com.

Fred Gillich 414 Milwaukee owner issued the following statement:

“I feel like we all have to get each other’s backs right now — we gotta be our best human self possible. And if we can bring a lot of city pride to these super scary times, then we get to continue to do things we love. Like advocate for the people of Milwaukee.”

Jeff Brand COO MilwaukeeHome added:

“The Marshall building is great! It has both of Milwaukee’s most iconic hometown brands under one roof. So, When I ran into Fred in the lobby, I jumped at the idea of a collaboration with 414. We need all the hope and pride we can get at the moment. This collaboration allows the idea of Hometown pride to be that much more amplified.”