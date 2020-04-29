× Milwaukee Brewers offering benefits ticket buyers impacted by delayed season

MILWAUKEE — In an email to purchasers Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that they are offering benefits for single-game ticket buyers whose purchases were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

According to the email, the offer applies to those who purchased a ticket and/or parking pass directly from the team for one or more of the games that had been originally scheduled to take place at Miller Park from March 28-April 30.

Anyone holding onto an Opening Day ticket for the originally-scheduled March 26, 2020 date is asked to hold on to that ticket; they will be honored at the first regular-season Miller Park home game.

Single-game ticket buyers will receive a credit to use for tickets to any future 2020 regular season Brewers game; the season currently remains suspended. Customers will receive details about how to use that credit in a future email. The credit will include the purchase price for all game tickets and parking passes, and per-ticket and per-order convenience fees.

Anyone who purchased tickets or redeemed a ticket voucher for one of the affected games from the Miller Park ticket windows can bring their tickets back to the ticket window to receive exchange options when the service re-opens.

According to the Brewers, any tickets or parking passes that were purchased via My Brewers Tickets or the MLB Ballpark app — not directly through the Brewers ticket office or Brewers.com/tickets — are not valid for the offer and the account credit for the purchased tickets will be issued by the Brewers to the original buyer.

In addition to the ticket(s) credit, customers will get a special discount opportunity — details yet to be released.

The email also states:

These are unprecedented challenges we are facing and circumstances continue to change, so we thank you for your patience and wish you and yours the best during this difficult time.