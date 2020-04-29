‘Need the people:’ Local manufacturer seeking 20 seamstresses to help produce protective equipment

MILWAUKEE — L&R USA INC. (L&R), a local manufacturer and supplier of medical devices based in Milwaukee, is seeking an additional 20 seamstresses from the Greater Milwaukee area to join them to help maximize production capacity to produce protective equipment.

L&R USA INC. said the following a press release:

“We have the materials and machines on-hand, but need the people.

During this unprecedented situation, we have been able to maintain service to our customers, while also ramping up production for a new venture – reusable, facial protection masks for that are “Made in the USA”.

We have made significant investments with the purchase of additional machines to be able to support our capacity of 50,000-70,000 masks per week and are now in need of sewers to ensure we can fill our production capacity.

Our family-owned company’s mission is People.Health.Care. – with our most important asset being our people. We have retained all 86 of our employees during this crisis, dividing our employees between remote and on-site work, depending on job responsibilities, and are very proud to be in a position to hire 20 additional sewers at a time when unemployment is rising.

We need your help to raise awareness of our need, and help us reach the talented individuals across our region that could help join the fight against COVID-19 — some of whom may have been laid off as a result of the pandemic.”