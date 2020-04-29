Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
NFL renews Thursday night streaming deal with Amazon

Posted 11:32 am, April 29, 2020, by

An Amazon Prime delivery truck drives through the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach April 22, 2020 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NFL has renewed its streaming deal with Amazon for Thursday night games for three years.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch also will have exclusive streaming rights to one additional regular-season game in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday night games broadcast by Fox, giving access to more than 150 million paid Prime members.

The regular-season weekend game streamed on those outlets will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the schedule. That game will be made available on free television in participating teams’ markets.

On Prime Video, members can choose to watch the Fox broadcast, the Fox Deportes Spanish-language coverage, and from exclusive alternative audio options.

The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday night games during the 2017 season.

