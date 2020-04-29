Open Record Special Edition: The bailout that went bust

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid designed to keep America’s small businesses afloat was gone in less than two weeks. That meant millions of ‘mom and pop’ shops were left out as large corporations snapped up massive loans.

So, what went wrong with the Paycheck Protection Program? In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire explore if the second round of funding will fix the bailout that went bust.

The team explains what the PPP entails, how the money ran out so quickly the first time around, what’s included in a new PPP package, and if the rules are different this time.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

