Police seek 3 suspects accused of stealing Jack Daniels from Brookfield 7-Eleven

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Police Department has requested the public’s assistance identifying three suspects involved in a retail theft on April 27.

Authorities say the three suspects coordinated an effort to steal bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey from a 7-Eleven on Capitol Drive west of Barker Road. The two male suspects removed the alcohol while the female suspect distracted the store clerk.

The suspects fled the scene east on Capitol Drive, police say, in an older, tan Chevrolet Suburban with a Carmax dealership tag. A Brookfield police officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it fled that officer,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.