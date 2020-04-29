Police seek 3 suspects accused of stealing Jack Daniels from Brookfield 7-Eleven

Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin until 6 a.m. Thursday
Posted 8:25 pm, April 29, 2020, by

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Police Department has requested the public’s assistance identifying three suspects involved in a retail theft on April 27.

Authorities say the three suspects coordinated an effort to steal bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey from a 7-Eleven on Capitol Drive west of Barker Road. The two male suspects removed the alcohol while the female suspect distracted the store clerk.

Suspects involved in theft from Brookfield 7-Eleven

The suspects fled the scene east on Capitol Drive, police say, in an older, tan Chevrolet Suburban with a Carmax dealership tag. A Brookfield police officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it fled that officer,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.

Suspects vehicle involved in theft from Brookfield 7-Eleven

