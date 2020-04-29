× Riley Kindt, 5-time state qualifier, was poised for big track season at Brookfield East

BROOKFIELD — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Riley Kindt hails from Brookfield East High School, where she was poised for a big senior season in track.

Kindt is a 10-time individual conference champion and five-time runner up.

The team captain and MVP also has been a four-time regional champ and two-time sectional champion, qualifying for state five times.

Shes holds the Greater Metro Conference record in the outdoor high jump, and scored 90 individual points alone in 2019 conference meets.

Congratulations to the GMC scholar athlete and High School Hot Shot Riley Kindt.