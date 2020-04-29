Some businesses in Wisconsin to reopen for first time in over a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Dog groomers, upholsterers, lawnmower repair shops and other nonessential businesses that able to offer contactless services can reopen Wednesday, April 29.

Under the latest order, outdoor recreational businesses renting out boats, kayaks and other recreational vehicles, can also reopen. So too can self-service or automatic car washes. They all must operate free from contact with customers.

“This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pickup and drop-off, and it’s an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state," Evers said.

Staff must be limited to one person per room or confined space at a time. Payment must be made online or by phone, and drop-offs and pickups must be scheduled ahead of time. Customers are not allowed inside business premises.

Evers described it as a “turn of the dial” to reopen the state, starting with businesses that require limited interaction between customers and employees.

“We are able to do this in a way that’s safe,” he said. “We're headed in the right direction and I'm confident that we will continue to dial it down.”

Hair salons and barbers remain closed because of the necessary close contact between employee and customer, Evers’ legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said.