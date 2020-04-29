× State adopts emergency rule prohibiting late fees on rentals

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has approved an emergency rule to prohibit late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during COVID-19.

A news release says due to the rapidly changing economic landscape, many people have also had to navigate job losses, furloughs, and layoffs. As a result, their incomes are lower or gone altogether, making it extremely difficult to pay their rent in a timely manner during this public health emergency.

The emergency rule (Wis. Admin. Code Ch. ATCP 134) prevents landlords from charging late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during the public health emergency and for 90 days afterward.

DATCP will hold a public hearing and comment period on this emergency rule via teleconference.

Hearing Date and Location

Thursday, May 21, 1 p.m.

Teleconference Line: 1-888-327-8914 or 1-847-944-7654, Passcode: 7794 737#

The public is invited to participate in the hearing on the emergency rule or to comment no later than the close of business on Thursday, May 21. Written public comments may be sent to the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 or by e-mail to DavidA.Woldseth@wisconsin.gov.

Consumers with questions or issues related to landlord-tenant agreements can contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or file a complaint online at datcp.wi.gov