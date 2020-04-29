Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘The Half of It’ is a high school love story with a twist, Gino talks with the writer, director

Posted 11:20 am, April 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The new film "The Half of It" is a high school love story with a twist. Gino recently spoke with the write and director of the film.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.