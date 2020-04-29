× ‘Unhappy’ with service: Woman pepper sprays employees at Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT –An investigation is underway after a woman pepper sprayed staff at the Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, April 28.

Police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found that a female customer was unhappy with the service she received and became belligerent. A second female came into the restaurant and began spraying pepper spray — affecting all the employees and the food.

The suspect sprayed one employee directly in the face prior to fleeing the scene.

South Shore Fire Department responded for treatment of the employees but they were not transported to the hospital.

The restaurant closed for the remainder of the day.