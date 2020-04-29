Warmer temps to move in this weekend, highs in mid-60s expected in SE Wisconsin

Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Posted 10:35 am, April 29, 2020, by

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — What has been mostly a below-average second half of April, and most recently wet, finally gives way to some nice weather this weekend. A surge of warm air arrives Saturday afternoon, May 2 and 80˚ temps won’t be far away!

Most of Wisconsin has a great shot of hitting high temps in the mid-60s, all while being dry.

Temperature trend across the midwest for Saturday, May 2nd

Recently, our warmer than average temps have come with rain chances but with this system, we’ll have at least all of Saturday to enjoy precip free. On Sunday, May 3 the chance of showers return, but overall odds are low.

It looks like we’ll have the whole weekend of slightly warmer than average conditions.

Weekend forecast May 2nd & May 3rd

After this weekend, long-term temperature trends keep us below average for the start of May–  so enjoy it while we have it! While averages sit in the mid to low 60s for a high temp during this time we’ll be likely stuck in the 50s.

Temperature outlook for the start of May 2020

