Wisconsin DHS identifies 100+ coronavirus outbreaks in SE Wisconsin, releases new data

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is releasing new details that show where some COVID-19 outbreaks are taking place around the state.

The new dashboard, unveiled Wednesday, tracks outbreaks in places like long-term care facilities, workplaces and health care facilities. The DHS is watching such facilities closely because when the virus shows up, it can be spread quickly to some of the most vulnerable.

“The website we are launching today will break this data down by setting as well as by region,” said Andrea Palm, DHS secretary designee. “We want to share this info so you can see the challenges facing our communities and our state as a whole and understand how that is informing our policy decisions.”

According to the data, which will be updated daily, there are 187 facility-based outbreaks in the state — most of those are in southeast Wisconsin.

An outbreak is defined as two or more cases in any given facility with the exception of long-term care facilities. There, one positive case triggers the outbreak classification and an investigation. Palm says the bar is low at long-term care facilities because the stakes are high. People who live and work in those types of facilities often belong to vulnerable populations.

“It is why one case is enough for us to wrap around that facility to make sure we are in very close contact with public health, to make sure they have what they need to do an investigation that ensures we stop the spread as quickly as possible,” Palm said.

Most of the outbreaks — 113 of 187 as of April 29 — have taken place in southeast Wisconsin which includes Milwaukee County and six bordering counties.