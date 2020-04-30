30-year-old Milwaukee man injured in shooting near 83rd and Glen

Janelle Monáe to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic at 7 p.m.
MILWAUKEE — Police responded to a report of a shooting near N. 83rd Street and W. Glen Avenue Thursday, April 30, 2020, around 2:15 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location of where the shooting actually took place are under investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

