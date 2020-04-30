Apartment fire in Racine causes $150k in damage, no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- The Racine Fire Department responded to a call of an active fire in a second-floor apartment near 6th Street and Wisconsin Ave around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, April 30.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was seen coming from an apartment on the second floor. According to officials, it took firefighters over an hour to extinguish the fire.

Two cats were rescued from an adjacent apartment and no one was injured.

The damage to the building is estimated to be $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.