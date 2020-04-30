April is Stress Awareness Month! Some good stress relief strategies during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- April is Stress Awareness Month! Brian Kramp spent the morning at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County with some good stress relief strategies.

About the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County (website)

What is the Y? To many it is a place - a place where the community gathers safely with family and friends or where members work on becoming the person they want to be. Some think of the Y as an organization - a proud leader in the community. Others recognize the Y as a movement - a tireless drive to change lives and to strengthen the communities we serve. But there's more to our story. Every day the spirit of the Y brings us together by the caring, passion, and conviction of those dedicated to our mission. These are the people that make the Y possible, and this is our story….

