COVID-19 pandemic could result in millions of unintended pregnancies, according to UN

NEW YORK — New data released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) shows that ongoing lockdowns and major disruptions to health services during the COVID-19 pandemic could result in seven million unintended pregnancies in the coming months.

As health services continue to be disrupted and people remain in lockdown, millions of women are losing the opportunity to access contraceptives. The virus is also causing millions to lose access to family planning services.

In a statement, the UNFPA executive director said: “The new data shows the catastrophic impact that COVID-19 could soon have on women and girls globally.”

The pandemic is deepening inequalities as more women and girls risk losing the ability to plan their families and protect their bodies and health.