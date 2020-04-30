× Disney debuts cloth character face masks, plans to donate 1M masks, up to $1M in profits

BURBANK. Calif. — Disney officials on Thursday, April 30 revealed new cloth face masks non-medical, reusable cloth face masks featuring favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters — available for pre-order now HERE. This, following CDC’s recommendations to wear cloth face coverings in public settings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is also donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S., including California and Florida, that will be distributed by MedShare. Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, through Sept. 30, according to a post on the company’s blog.

The cloth face masks are available for $19.99 for a four-pack, and feature a wide range of fan favorite characters, including: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers, the Child – affectionately known as Baby Yoda – and more!

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” says Edward Park, senior vice president, Disney store and shopDisney in the blog post. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

The cloth face masks align with the FDA’s latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.

You can pre-order the cloth face masks – available in small, medium, and large sizes – now for estimated shipping in June.