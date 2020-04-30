× Green Bay Packers donate $250k for PPE at area hospitals

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have distributed $250,000 to Green Bay area health care systems to provide personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and staff working to care for those who are sick amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Thursday, April 30.

The donation will provide three $83,333 grants to the three healthcare systems in the Green Bay area through their foundations: the Bellin Health Foundation, HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and Aurora Health Foundation. The grants will be directed toward obtaining PPE for immediate use in hospitals and clinics in the area.

With local healthcare systems stretched to capacity in caring for patients with the coronavirus, as well as those with other illnesses and injuries, the need for appropriate PPE is increasing daily. This donation will help local hospitals obtain resources to care for patients, protect health care workers and further prevent the spread of the disease.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented, urgent need for resources throughout our local healthcare systems,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “With proper PPE, doctors, nurses and those caring for patients throughout the area can protect themselves, their patients and their loved ones. The Packers are proud to support the dedicated men and women who are working hard each day to take care of our community.”

The donation is being distributed through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, a $1.5 million fund aimed at providing immediate support to Wisconsinites facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund has $1 million of support earmarked for Brown County and $500,000 earmarked for initiatives in Milwaukee County. Dozens of grants have already been distributed through the Fund to support nonprofits who are serving on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Packers Give Back continues to work closely with the organization’s community partners to identify needs and to quickly and efficiently distribute resources. Funding will continue to reach the community through the work of local nonprofits and foundations that serve the community’s most vulnerable.

Grant applications for both Brown County and Milwaukee County are still being accepted on a rolling basis as review teams continue to consider pending requests and assess short- and long-term needs. Organizations can apply online here.

Members of the community who want to give can donate via the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation here or by mail: Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, 320 N. Broadway, Ste 260, Green Bay, WI 54303