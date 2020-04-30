Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Thursday
Janelle Monáe to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic at 7 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

How Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson are aiding researchers in cure for COVID-19

Posted 10:38 am, April 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were two of the first high profile cases of COVID-19. Now that they have recovered they're doing their part to help find a cure. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with how they're aiding researchers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.