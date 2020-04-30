‘It’s just overwhelming:’ Birthday parade held for Milwaukee teen with terminal cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department gave a young girl a birthday she will never forget, Thursday.

A parade filled with police cars, fire trucks and ambulances cruised down 4th Street in honor of Jayla's 13th birthday. Jayla's aunt asked the fire department to coordinate the event.

Jayla has been fighting cancer since she was a 5-year-old and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"This is a bunch of strangers that have done something for my daughter, and it's just overwhelming to take in the love that they've put together and in a short amount of time," said Antonio Rodriguez, Jayla's father. "It's just beautiful."

Everyone involved in the parade says they were just looking to bring a little joy to Jayla.