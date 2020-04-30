John McGivern host of ‘Around the Condo’ joins FOX6 WakeUp

Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Thursday
MILWAUKEE -- You may know him as a guest host on Real Milwaukee or more likely from his show "Around the Corner with John McGivern." Which these days has morphed into "Around the Condo..." John joins FOX6 WakeUp.

