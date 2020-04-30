Jose Cuervo will pay for your local Mexican takeout in honor of Cinco de Mayo

Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Thursday
Posted 10:40 am, April 30, 2020, by
Jose Cuervo/Mexican meal (Getty Images)

JALISCO, Mexico — Jose Cuervo wants people to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an authentic Mexican meal — on them.

The tequila company is starting the fiesta little early this year — offering to reimburse thousands of customers for their take-out orders through May 5.

After ordering a delicious meal from a local and independently-owned Mexican restaurant, tweet Jose Cuervo a picture of your receipt using the hashtags “Cinco to go” and “Cuervo contest” to enter.

Every day, the company will pick 250 lucky diners, and Venmo the full price of their take-out order.

You can enter every day, but can only win once.

