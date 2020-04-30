× Jose Cuervo will pay for your local Mexican takeout in honor of Cinco de Mayo

JALISCO, Mexico — Jose Cuervo wants people to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an authentic Mexican meal — on them.

The tequila company is starting the fiesta little early this year — offering to reimburse thousands of customers for their take-out orders through May 5.

After ordering a delicious meal from a local and independently-owned Mexican restaurant, tweet Jose Cuervo a picture of your receipt using the hashtags “Cinco to go” and “Cuervo contest” to enter.

Every day, the company will pick 250 lucky diners, and Venmo the full price of their take-out order.

You can enter every day, but can only win once.

From now through Cinco de Mayo, Jose Cuervo will pick up the tab on thousands of to-go orders when you order food from a local, independent Mexican restaurant. Tweet us the receipt with #CincoToGo #CuervoContest. See official rules at https://t.co/re6ih5YPCI pic.twitter.com/WCPHG0i3O5 — Jose Cuervo (@JoseCuervo) April 28, 2020