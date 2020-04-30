Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Thursday
Janelle Monáe to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic at 7 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Man treated for hypothermia after crashing vehicle into Sheboygan retention pond

Posted 10:29 am, April 30, 2020, by , Updated at 10:41AM, April 30, 2020

SHEBOYGAN — A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital and treated for hypothermia Thursday morning, April 30 after driving into a retention pond in Sheboygan.

According to police, officers were called out to a retention pond near 32nd and Washington around 7:40 a.m. This, after a 19-year-old man drove through a stop sign and into the pond.

He was on top of his vehicle when officers arrived.

The cause of the accident is under investigation but at this point appears to be the result of a medical event.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.