× Man treated for hypothermia after crashing vehicle into Sheboygan retention pond

SHEBOYGAN — A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital and treated for hypothermia Thursday morning, April 30 after driving into a retention pond in Sheboygan.

According to police, officers were called out to a retention pond near 32nd and Washington around 7:40 a.m. This, after a 19-year-old man drove through a stop sign and into the pond.

He was on top of his vehicle when officers arrived.

The cause of the accident is under investigation but at this point appears to be the result of a medical event.