Milwaukee photographer raises $10K for Feeding America in 6 weeks with ‘Front Porch Project’

WAUWATOSA -- Picture this: You set a goal of raising a certain amount of money for charity -- only to raise more than 10 times that amount. That’s what photographer Lindsay Stayton has done with her “Front Porch Project," amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX6 News introduced you to Stayton on April 17.

She’s been taking pictures of families in the Milwaukee area on their porches for six weeks to commemorate the pandemic -- with all proceeds going to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

This week, she presented a check to Scott Marshall at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s warehouse.

"My goal the very first week, week one, six weeks ago, $500 to $1,000, and I was going to be so ecstatic when that happened," said Stayton. "I just gave a check for over $10,000 to Feeding America. I had no idea that it was going to get this big, and I am so proud of our Milwaukee community."

"Lindsay's donation is going to be able to provide over 30,000 meals to people right here locally in the community," said Marshall. "The other thing about it is, seeing people creatively come up with ways to be able to support their neighbors in need is the kind of thing that helps keep us going during this crisis."

Stayton said she plans on continuing her project for a few more weeks, at least. If you would like to connect with Stayton or view more of her work, CLICK HERE.