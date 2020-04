× Only on FOX6: Relive the 1996 NFC Championship game, Packers vs Cowboys

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is carrying another classic Green Bay Packers playoff game on Sunday, May 3 starting at 2 p.m.

Brett Favre and the Packers squared off against Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys in the 1996 NFC Championship — a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

Played at Dallas’ Texas Stadium, other Packers icons took the field including Reggie White, LeRoy Butler and Antonio Freeman.