Open Record Special Edition: Where does Wisconsin stand?

MILWAUKEE — It’s been 49 days since Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in the state due to COVID-19. Where does the state stand right now? What happens in 11 days when that emergency expires? In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators take a step back to look at where Wisconsin stands from an economic and public health standpoint in the fight against the coronavirus.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record