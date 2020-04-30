Open Record Special Edition: Where does Wisconsin stand?

Janelle Monáe to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic at 7 p.m.
Posted 12:53 pm, April 30, 2020, by and , Updated at 12:51PM, April 30, 2020

MILWAUKEE — It’s been 49 days since Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in the state due to COVID-19. Where does the state stand right now? What happens in 11 days when that emergency expires? In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators take a step back to look at where Wisconsin stands from an economic and public health standpoint in the fight against the coronavirus.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

