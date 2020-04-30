‘Priceless:’ Miniature horse paying window-to-window visit to seniors in care facilities

MUSKEGO — Before the coronavirus pandemic, a miniature horse named Sawdust would go inside senior centers, allowing residents to pet him and get to know him.

His owner knew just how much it meant to those people, and she decided the visits had to continue — in a new way.

It’s hard to look at little Sawdust without smiling. The therapy horse might be small in stature, but he’s been bringing huge amounts of happiness.

“I thought, what better way to spread some cheer during this time than to do some window visits,” said Alexa Billstrom, Sawdusts’ owner.

Billstrom works at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community in Muskego. She’s seen the impact the pandemic has had on residents.

“They’re all pretty lonely, it’s hitting them pretty hard,” she said.

The 19-year-old decided, with no access inside, Sawdust could still say hello.

“I would just go window-to-window and the staff kind of coordinated with me, getting the residents’ attention to the window,” Billstrom said. “A lot of them were just in complete shock. I’m sure waking up from naps and seeing that, people thought they were still dreaming.”

From the photos, you can tell the gesture is appreciated.

The little horse had made visits to Tudor Oaks and Hales Corners Care Center with more expected soon. The small animal is making a big difference through a simple act of kindness.

“It was pretty priceless. It was a really neat experience,” said Billstrom.

Sawdust has more visits lined up. Billstrom says people continue to reach out to her, and she’s been happy to help.