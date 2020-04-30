× Property owners can appeal new assessments until May 18, officials say

MILWAUKEE — With the recent mailing of new assessment notices to Milwaukee property owners, the city has received numerous inquiries about increases in the assessed value of properties across the city. Property owners who believe their new assessment is incorrect can contact the Assessor’s Office to file an objection between now and May 18, city officials announced Thursday, April 30.

The City Assessor is expected to appear in a matter of days before a Council committee to explain the process and answer questions from Council members, according to city officials.

Those looking to file an objection must follow these steps:

Step 1: Contact the Assessor’s Office by email (assessor@milwaukee.gov) or by phone at 414-286-6565, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. This number is only available April 27-May 18, 2020.

Step 2: Fill out an appeals form. All appeals forms must be filled out in full. Please include a telephone number and/or email address on the fully completed form.

Evidence must be included with your appeal, and that can include a copy of a recent appraisal for your property and/or a recent market analysis completed by a real estate agent. For commercial properties, appeals should include an income and expense statement for the property. Interior and exterior photos are also examples of evidence.

The statutory deadline to return appeals form(s) is 4:45 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020.

Appeals forms can be returned by:

Email assessor.objection@milwaukee.gov

U.S. Mail City of Milwaukee Assessor’s Office 200 E. Wells St., Room 507 Milwaukee, WI 53202

Drop Box City of Milwaukee Assessor’s Office Milwaukee City Hall, 5th Floor 200 E. Wells St., Room 507

