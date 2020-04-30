Seton Catholic Schools surpasses 100k meals distributed to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Food service workers at 10 Seton Catholic Schools have been distributing meals since schools closed in mid-March. On Thursday, April 29, the district surpassed 100,000 meals served to its students during the school closure.

The school district distributes free meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Families pick up multiple meals at a time to cover Tuesdays, Thursdays and the weekend.

This milestone comes during a fitting time, Friday, April 30 is School Lunch Hero Day and there are certainly heroes among us serving food to families during this critical time.

As a thank you to foodservice workers within the school district, they provided each worker with a pizza to take home and enjoy with their family. It’s a small way to show appreciation for all their work feeding others.

In addition to the meals, Seton Catholic Schools is also distributing Chromebooks to students to support the remote blended learning program -- combining paper academic packets with online learning. Distribution began Friday, April 24, and will continue through May 4. When the distribution is complete, they will have distributed 1,000 Chromebooks and 200 smart spots (for internet access).

Behind the scenes, teachers are meeting across grade levels and content areas to prepare teacher-recorded lessons that will deliver new content to students.

Seton Catholic Schools has 2,500 students across 10 schools.