× Silver Alert canceled: 90-year-old Dorothy Kostrova from Greenfield found safe

GREENFIELD — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 90-year-old woman from Greenfield. Dorothy Kostrova was last heard from over the phone Wednesday night, April 29.

The caller stated that she sounded confused and has signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

There was concern after Dorothy was no longer at her residence, located near 46th and Clayton.

Again, she has been found safe.