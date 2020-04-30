× Tyson doubling bonuses, increases healthcare benefits for frontline workers

NEW YORK (FOX 35) — To thank their frontline workers for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson Foods, Inc. announced that it is doubling bonuses, increasing short-term disability coverage and is also implementing additional health screening measures.

The ‘Thank You Bonuses’ total $120 million for the company’s 116,000 U.S. frontline workers and truckers, up from the $60 million announced in early April. Workers will receive the first $500 bonus payment to early May. The second $500 bonus will be paid in July.

In addition, Tyson Foods says they are increasing short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, 2020, for team members who are unable to work due to illness. They hope this will encourage team members to stay home when they are sick.

The company has been checking employees temperatures and have added these additional measures:

Screen workers for additional symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath

Have designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing

Require the use of company-provided surgical-style face coverings

“This pandemic is ever-evolving, and the decision to make these changes reflects our desire to continuously explore new ways of supporting our team members through this crisis,” said Mary Oleksiuk, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority as we work together to fulfill our critical role of feeding people across the country.”