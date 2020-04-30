Waukesha South’s Alli Gardner an award-winning softball player with 4.33 GPA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Alli Gardner has been a strong contributor to the Waukesha South High School softball program all four years of high school.

Her sophomore year, she won the Athletic Director's Award.

She was team captain her junior season and senior season -- voted Most Improved Player sophomore and junior years, and team MVP after her junior season.

She is a scholar athlete. Her GPA is 4.33 on a weighted scale.

She is an active member of her school and community -- involved in volunteer opportunities around the area. She tends to be quiet, but clearly leads by example.

Congratulations, Alli!