Janelle Monáe to perform livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic at 7 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Waukesha South’s Alli Gardner an award-winning softball player with 4.33 GPA

Posted 5:52 pm, April 30, 2020, by , Updated at 05:59PM, April 30, 2020
Data pix.

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Alli Gardner has been a strong contributor to the Waukesha South High School softball program all four years of high school.

Her sophomore year, she won the Athletic Director's Award.

She was team captain her junior season and senior season -- voted Most Improved Player sophomore and junior years, and team MVP after her junior season.

She is a scholar athlete. Her GPA is 4.33 on a weighted scale.

She is an active member of her school and community -- involved in volunteer opportunities around the area. She tends to be quiet, but clearly leads by example.

Congratulations, Alli!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.