Waukesha West’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu a 3-sport starter who carries a 4.17 GPA

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.
Waukesha West High School's Avery Owusu-Asiedu moved to Waukesha with his family in second grade. He was born in Canada, and lived in England.
He is a three sport standout at Waukesha West -- a starter in all three sports -- baseball, basketball and soccer. He also carries a GPA of 4.17 on a weighted scale.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Wolverine Leadership Academy, as well as the Black Student Union.
He's headed to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to play baseball.
Congratulations, Avery!
