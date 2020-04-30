‘Wisconsin Strong:’ Hartford gift store gives back to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- This store manager in Hartford prints with a purpose.

"This is my first benefit I've ever been in charge of," Timothy Neitzel said.

WI-Wear, a Wisconsin-themed gift store, sells merchandise printed right in the store. But with no customers, manager Timothy Neitzel had to shift gears.

"The COVID-19 pandemic arose and we had to close our store," he said.

They're still finding a way to stay busy - for a good cause.

"We call it 'get something, give something,'" Neitzel said.

The store is printing T-shirts, hoodies, mugs and koozies with the words Wisconsin Strong, with a portion of the sales donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

"It's about being Wisconsin Strong -- helping our neighbors and coming together as a state and community," he said.

One purchase is equivalent to donating 50 meals to those in need. The benefit is coming full circle for Neitzel.

"Food banks, at one point in my life, critically helped me," he said.

In addition to proceeds benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the back of the shirts share a message of support to Wisconsin dairy farmers.

After dozens of purchases poured in, Neitzel hopes to make the benefit annual.

"It's been fantastic," he said. "There's been a great response. This was just one way that we found that we can make a difference."

If you'd like to make a difference, check out their website.