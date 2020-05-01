8 Milwaukee County golf courses now open with restricted play, but can you use golf carts?

LIVE: EAA officials talk about the cancellation of the 2020 airshow
Posted 9:34 am, May 1, 2020
MILWAUKEE — Eight public golf courses will reopen in Milwaukee County on Friday, April 24, in alignment with the extended Stay at Home order issued by Governor Evers, which lifts restrictions on golf play. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Brown Deer golf course with details.

The courses that will reopen are: Brown Deer Park, Dretzka Park, Oakwood Park, Whitnall Park, Currie Park, Grant Park, Greenfield Park, & Lincoln Park. The 18-hole footgolf course at Lincoln Park will also be open for play for those who bring their own soccer balls.

