Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio

Posted 9:38 am, May 1, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (FOX 26) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Texas girl.

Auroa Lopez was last seen around 12:50 a.m. May 1 in San Antonio in the 8500 block of Tuxford.

Aurora is described as a Hispanic female, 3’0” tall, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Aurora Lopez. The alert names Sherry McGill, 49, as a suspect.

The Amber Alert names Sherry McGill, 49, as a suspect. McGill is described as a white female, 5’8” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a 2012 black Honda Accord with TX license plate KTR2989.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-600.

