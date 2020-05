Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Recognized by her coaches as a stellar athlete and even better person, Hartford Union High School senior Bri Burg would usually be on the diamond this time of year.

She starred on the Orioles softball team. In the winter, she's on the hardwood helping lead the basketball team.

The two-sport athlete is also very active in the school's "best buddy" program.

In the fall she will be attending Madison College where she will continue her softball career.