Brighten your day with baking: Here’s a fun recipe that is sure to make you smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We could all use a boost and one way to brighten your day -- get baking! Jennifer Goldbeck of Delicately Delicious joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun recipe that's sure to make you smile.

Sunshine Cake

1 yellow cake mix of your choice with ingredients required on the box

2 large oranges

Elderflower syrup or liquor (optional)

Powdered Sugar (optional)

Whipped cream, cool whip or vanilla buttercream

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Spray an 8' or 9' round cake pan with non0stick baking spray or butter and flour your pan.

3. Make cake batter according to package directions

4. Fold the zest of 1-2 oranges depending on the size of the oranges and the depth of orange flavor you would like.

5. Bake according to directions on the box.

6. Cool cake for 5-10 minutes in pan, then run a knife or small spatula around the edge of the pan to loosen cake.

7. De-pan the cake and let cool completely.

In the mean-time, juice the oranges that you zested and drain pulp and seeds.

Proceed with the option of your choice:

1. Mix 2-3 tablespoons and 1 cup powdered sugar to make a glaze. Pour over the top of the cake. Serve as is or with whipped cream.

2. Cut the cake in half horizontally and set top layer aside. Pour orange juice (and an equal amount of elderflower if using) into a squeeze bottle and sprinkle back and forth over the first layer (if you do not have a squeeze bottle you can spoon the juice over the cake layer). Add a layer of whipped cream. Add top layer of cake. Frost top of cake with more whipped cream and serve. If refrigerating, wrap Saran Wrap around the outside of the cake to keep moist.