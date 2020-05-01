× Cedarburg’s Strawberry Festival canceled amid coronavirus concerns

CEDARBURG — One of the largest two-day events in Ozaukee County — Cedarburg’s Strawberry Festival — has joined a growing list of festivals that will not happen this summer due to coronavirus concerns, Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc. announced Friday, May 1. The outdoor festival in downtown Cedarburg was slated for June 27-28, 2020.

“This was a difficult decision to make as our Board of Directors considered all the options put before them,” said Gordon Goggin, Festival President. “With COVID-19, we have been closely monitoring the situation and our primary concern has been for health and safety. The Board unanimously decided cancellation was the only responsible decision to make to ensure the safety of our community, attendees and participants.”

The organization is exploring other options to replace the 2020 Strawberry Festival and will provide updates as decisions are made.

A release stated:

Strawberry Festival is an important economic event for Cedarburg and the surrounding communities; this will be the first time it has been canceled in its 35-year history. The organization is exploring other options to replace the 2020 Strawberry Festival and will provide updates as decisions are made. In this unprecedented time, the Board of Directors and Festivals staff extends gratitude to all who help make Strawberry Festival successful: steadfast attendees, sponsors, participants, partners and especially volunteers. Their contributions are what make Cedarburg’s festivals an economic cornerstone for Cedarburg. The board acknowledges the hardship that cancelling an event like Strawberry Festival will have on the community and encourages residents and visitors to please support local businesses through online presence or drive-up service and do your best to keep the community safe. The Festivals’ office is closed in compliance with the direction of our Governor Tony Evers.