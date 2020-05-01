× ‘Forcing open the window:’ 2 in custody in connection with break-in at dealership in Racine County

RACINE — Two people, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody early Friday morning, May 1 after breaking into a dealership in the Town of Raymond and stealing various items. It happened at Zarate’s Auto Sales around 3:30 a.m.

According to officials, deputies were called out to Zarate’s Auto Sales on 27th Street after the alarm went off. Upon arrival, deputies determined there was forced entry into the garage area of the business.

Entry was made by removing a screen on a window and forcing open the window.

As additional deputies responded to the scene, they spotted two people walking south on 27th Street near Manheim Auto Auction. They were walking 25 yard apart and one was carrying a gas can.

The first person deputies made contact with, a 34-year-old woman, said she ran out of gas and did not know the other person walking — and claimed he was following her.

A deputy then contacted the 28-year-old man, who identified the woman by name, and said they ran out of gas and they left their car in Zarate’s parking lot.

An investigation into the incident revealed the two people detained had broken down and pushed the car into the parking lot of the business. The man then forced open the window and the woman climbed inside.

Officials say the man then climbed inside and they are seen on video from inside the business taking various items and putting them outside the window and then climbing back out of the building and putting the stolen items into their car. They were also seen looking through several other vehicles on the property including a trailer they forced open.

They were brought to the Racine County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Burglary

Theft of Movable Property

Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could follow pending the outcome of the investigation.