× Insomnia Cookies opens 3rd Milwaukee location at the Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Insomnia Cookies opened its third Milwaukee location in the Deer District Friday May 1 — the fifth location for the bakery in Wisconsin.

Insomnia Cookies, specializing in warm cookie deliveries, opened Friday at 1133 N. Old World 3rd Street next to The Beer Garden.

The new site is temporarily open for curbside takeout daily until midnight, with delivery beginning at noon Monday through Friday and at 1 p.m. on weekends. Deliveries will be made to surrounding areas, including the Lower East Side and the Third Ward.

Normal operating hours will resume once state restrictions are lifted. Normal hours are 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends. Deliveries will begin one hour after opening.

“We are excited for Insomnia Cookies to open at Deer District and to bring some joy to the surrounding community during this difficult time,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to Insomnia Cookies becoming a staple of Deer District, which has quickly become a prime destination for elevated sports bar fare, craft beer, and diverse activities and programming.”

Insomnia Cookies is accepting ongoing cooking donation submissions through its “Delivering Warmth” campaign. Send a short message to deliveringwarmth@insomniacookies.com to nominate a frontline worker for a cooking donation. For more information on the Grand Opening digital promotions, visit www.facebook.com/insomniacookies.