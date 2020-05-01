‘It’s just beautiful:’ WI State parks reopen with special guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWASKUM -- Rays of sunshine launched the reopening of Wisconsin's state parks on Friday. The sights and sounds of spring filled Kettle Moraine State Forest.

"It's just beautiful listening to the birds and the frogs and just loving nature," Gerri Harrington said.

A much-needed visit for one family we spoke with.

"Couple gloomy days, it's sure nice to see the sunshine out and see something different than walk around your own yard," Mike Harrington said.

The Department of Natural Resources says there are some new guidelines in place for visitors to follow.

"An admission sticker is now required," said Missy Vanlanduyt with the Wisconsin DNR.

Visitors can no longer buy a pass on sight but can purchase one over the phone. The DNR is asking for patience as they are experiencing a higher than normal call volume.

"You can actually use your proof of purchase to get into the property so you don't have to wait for your sticker," said Vanlanduyt. "You can either print or follow the instructions on your email."

All park bathrooms and water fountains are closed. Parks will also limit the number of people inside. Entrants will be denied after a certain capacity. Each park has a different limit. Visitors can monitor that online.

"You will be able to tell if a property is closed before you go," Vanlanduyt said. "If you check it before you leave the house or on your way."

Above all, visitors are asked to respect social distancing guidelines.

"There were people on the path wearing masks that wanted to keep their distance so we just wanted to honor that," Gerri said.

This family is doing exactly what DNR is asking of visitors.

"We're expecting people to follow the rules to not come in large groups, to maintain social distancing 6 feet or greater, to respect one another and to give people space," Vanlanduyt said.

The DNR says you can also purchase a park pass online, but there is a mandatory $10 donation.

